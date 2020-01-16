Judith Ann "Judi" Randolph

In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Millie Randolph and her brother-in-law, Steve (Lori) Randolph.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Jim Randolph; adopted daughter, Jill Null; nephew, Jon Trotter; special friends: Pastor Dwight and Tammy Jones, Sis. Sandy Madden, and Pastor DJ Edwards; also surviving are many dearly loved church family and friends.
Visitation for Judi will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Harvest Christian Centre, beginning at 5:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM with Pastor Dwight Jones officiating. Harvest Christian Centre, 1925 MO-32, Park Hills, Missouri.
All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
To send flowers in memory of Judith Ann Randolph, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
Service Details
VisitationWhenWednesday, January 15th, 2020 5:00pm - 7:00pmLocationHarvest Christian CentreAddressPark Hills, MO
ServiceWhenWednesday, January 15th, 2020 7:00pmLocationHarvest Christian CentreAddressPark Hills, MOOfficiantPastor Dwight Jones
© 2020 The Independent-Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.