Judith Ann "Judi" Randolph of Bismarck, Missouri was born on December 8, 1940 is St. Joseph, a daughter to the late Delmar and Virginia"Dolly" Trotter. In June 1993, Judi was united in marriage to Jimmie Randolph and they shared twenty-six years together. Judi went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 having reached seventy-nine years of age.



In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Millie Randolph and her brother-in-law, Steve (Lori) Randolph.



Survivors include her beloved husband, Jim Randolph; adopted daughter, Jill Null; nephew, Jon Trotter; special friends: Pastor Dwight and Tammy Jones, Sis. Sandy Madden, and Pastor DJ Edwards; also surviving are many dearly loved church family and friends.



Visitation for Judi will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Harvest Christian Centre, beginning at 5:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM with Pastor Dwight Jones officiating. Harvest Christian Centre, 1925 MO-32, Park Hills, Missouri.



All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.