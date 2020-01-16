Judith Ann "Judi" Randolph - The Independent-Journal: Obituaries

Judith Ann "Judi" Randolph

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:17 pm

Judith Ann "Judi" Randolph of Bismarck, Missouri was born on December 8, 1940 is St. Joseph, a daughter to the late Delmar and Virginia"Dolly" Trotter. In June 1993, Judi was united in marriage to Jimmie Randolph and they shared twenty-six years together. Judi went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 having reached seventy-nine years of age.

In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Millie Randolph and her brother-in-law, Steve (Lori) Randolph.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Jim Randolph; adopted daughter, Jill Null; nephew, Jon Trotter; special friends: Pastor Dwight and Tammy Jones, Sis. Sandy Madden, and Pastor DJ Edwards; also surviving are many dearly loved church family and friends.

Visitation for Judi will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Harvest Christian Centre, beginning at 5:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM with Pastor Dwight Jones officiating. Harvest Christian Centre, 1925 MO-32, Park Hills, Missouri.

All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.

Service Details

  • Visitation

    When
    Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Location
    Harvest Christian Centre
    Address
    Park Hills, MO
     
  • Service

    When
    Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 7:00pm
    Location
    Harvest Christian Centre
    Address
    Park Hills, MO
     
    Officiant
    Pastor Dwight Jones

Posted in on Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:17 pm.

