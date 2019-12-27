Dorothy Marie (Ragsdale) Barbee

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Luann Barbee and Fiancé Orville Winick, Jr.; two sons, Ken Barbee and wife Vickie of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Cliff Barbee and wife Fawn of Doniphan, Missouri; one sister, Anita Keith of Springfield, Missouri; twelve grandchildren: Jessica, Brandi, Kayla, Nicholas, Bridget, Jonathan, Jennifer, Dusty, Josh, Jenna, Morgan, Jessica; twenty three great grandchildren: Kaitlin, Kylie, Kaden, Skylar, Emma, Grant, Alyssa, Jace, Jadon, Jake, Heidi, Corbin, Mackinley, Sydney, Jacob, Brooklyn, Bryce, Lathan, Emma, Jolee, Parker, Kayline and Evey
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Barbee; one sister, Mary Lou Burress; one brother, Harry Ragsdale; one great grandchild, Jackson and her loving dog, Barney.
Dorothy was kind and loving, always having others in her thoughts. She enjoyed always being on the go with her family, dancing, camping, fishing and riding in the Dune Buggy. Above all, she loved her family with all her heart and cherished every moment she spent with them. The loving memories she gave her family and friends with be treasured forever.
Service Details
VisitationWhenThursday, December 26, 2019 10:00am - 1:00pmLocationMoore Funeral HomeAddress105 Clark StreetPotosi, MO 63664
ServiceWhenThursday, December 26, 2019 1:00pmLocationMoore Funeral HomeAddress105 Clark StreetPotosi, MO 63664OfficiantCurtis Crowley
IntermentLocationParkview CemeteryFarmington, MO 63640
