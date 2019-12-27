Dorothy Marie (Ragsdale) Barbee - The Independent-Journal: Obituaries

Dorothy Marie (Ragsdale) Barbee

Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 10:05 am

Dorothy Marie (Ragsdale) Barbee of Poplar Bluff, Missouri was born March 9, 1937 in Fredericktown, Missouri a daughter to the late Lowell Ragsdale and Virgelene (Montgomery) Forinash. Dorothy departed this life Monday, December 23, 2019 having reached the age of 82 years, 9 months and 14 days.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Luann Barbee and Fiancé Orville Winick, Jr.; two sons, Ken Barbee and wife Vickie of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Cliff Barbee and wife Fawn of Doniphan, Missouri; one sister, Anita Keith of Springfield, Missouri; twelve grandchildren: Jessica, Brandi, Kayla, Nicholas, Bridget, Jonathan, Jennifer, Dusty, Josh, Jenna, Morgan, Jessica; twenty three great grandchildren: Kaitlin, Kylie, Kaden, Skylar, Emma, Grant, Alyssa, Jace, Jadon, Jake, Heidi, Corbin, Mackinley, Sydney, Jacob, Brooklyn, Bryce, Lathan, Emma, Jolee, Parker, Kayline and Evey
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Barbee; one sister, Mary Lou Burress; one brother, Harry Ragsdale; one great grandchild, Jackson and her loving dog, Barney.
Dorothy was kind and loving, always having others in her thoughts. She enjoyed always being on the go with her family, dancing, camping, fishing and riding in the Dune Buggy. Above all, she loved her family with all her heart and cherished every moment she spent with them. The loving memories she gave her family and friends with be treasured forever.

Service Details

  • Visitation

    When
    Thursday, December 26, 2019 10:00am - 1:00pm
    Location
    Moore Funeral Home
    Address
    105 Clark Street
    Potosi, MO 63664
    Get Directions: View Map | Text | Email
     
  • Service

    When
    Thursday, December 26, 2019 1:00pm
    Location
    Moore Funeral Home
    Address
    105 Clark Street
    Potosi, MO 63664
    Get Directions: View Map | Text | Email
     
    Officiant
    Curtis Crowley
  • Interment

    Location
    Parkview Cemetery
    Farmington, MO 63640

