Glenda Lee Hedgcoth of Farmington, formerly of Bixby, was born on August 29, 1944, a daughter of the late Glen and Zoe Ann (Crocker) Helms. On May 5, 1962, Glenda was united in marriage to Donald A. Hedgcoth and they shared fifty-eight years together.
Glenda went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020 having reached the age of seventy-six years and nineteen days.
Glenda will be missed by all who knew and loved her, including her husband, Donald Hedgcoth; son, Earl Eaves and wife Mary; daughter, Tara Erp and husband Mike; two grandsons: Dustin Eaves, Colten Wigger and wife Ashley; sister, Mary Mathes; brother-in-law, George Civey; sister-in-law, Vickie Kassabaum; and soon coming great grandchild. Glenda also leaves behind very special nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
In addition to her father and mother, Glenda was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Hedgcoth; two brothers: Paul Helms, Jerome Doyle Helms; sister, Charlene Civey; sister-in-law, Linda Helms; and brother-in-law, Buster Mathes.
Glenda worked for the United States Post Office located in the Bixby store for 30 years. During her time there she took much pride in serving her community and loved visiting with them all, as she was very neighborly. To know her was to love her. Glenda was the finest example of a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and most importantly a Christian. She was a caregiver to many family members. She was an avid reader and loved to exchange books with her friends and loved ones. Glenda absolutely loved babies and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first great grandchild this Spring. To say that she will be missed is a huge understatement. She left an impression on everyone who knew her. She was kind to all and loved deeply without limits. We can find solace knowing that despite some tragic losses she lived a wonderful life where she was loved by so many.
Visitation was held Sunday, September 20th from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.
Visitation resumed on Monday, September 21st at Viburnum Christian Church, 2-28 Maple Street, Viburnum, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service began at 12 p.m., officiated by Bro. George Civey. Interment and final prayers were held at Boss Cemetery.
Funeral services were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.