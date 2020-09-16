Alberta Irene Woods of Hopewell passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home, having reached the age of seventy-nine years, three months and nine days. She was born on May 25, 1941, a daughter of the late Fredrick William “Ted” and Mary Magdalene (Cain) Skiles.
On October 11, 1973, Irene was united in marriage to Louis James Milton Woods and they shared forty-five years together.
Irene is survived by dear nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her father and mother, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Woods; two daughters, Sheila Ann Worley & Michelle Lynn Woods; and her sister, Ava Johnson.
Funeral services were held at Hopewell Community Church on Sunday, September 6th beginning at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Robert Wade. Interment and final prayers were held at Hopewell Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.