Vivian Louise Cook of Potosi passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home, having reached the age of sixty-five years, one month and eighteen days. She was born on March 14, 1955 in Mineral Point, a daughter of the late Allen and Emma Lou (Lawson) Cook.
Those who remain to mourn her passing include her husband, Dale Golden; six children, Michael Woodruff, Christina Hausmann and husband Ronald, Linda Eckhoff, Kimberly Hausmann and husband Michael, Dominique Morris and husband Chris, and Sebrina Golden; eighteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; seven siblings, David Cook, Collene Warden and husband Ralph, Earl Cook, Benny Downard and wife Jamie, Margie Goodson and husband Johnny “Hause”, Donald Cook, and Phillip Cook and wife Mary; also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Emma Lou Cook; and four siblings, A.J. Cook, Jeff Cook, Marquita Downard and Irvin Cook.
Visitation was held Monday, May 4th at DeClue Funeral Home from 4:30 P.M. until the time of service. A funeral service to honor Vivian was held on Monday evening at 7 P.M. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel.
Funeral services in care of DeClue Funeral Home.
