Jeffery “Jeff” Coleman of Blackwell was born May 13, 1961 in Potosi, a son to the late Russell Coleman and Rachel (Merseal) Coleman. Jeff departed this life Sunday, June 21, 2020 having reached the age of 59 years, 1 month and 8 days.
Jeff is survived by his brothers, Marty (Susan) Coleman of DeSoto, Kemmy (Rhonda) Coleman of Cadet, Danny (Rosemary) Coleman of Blackwell, Rusty Coleman of Desloge; sister-in-law Pam Coleman and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony and Randy Coleman.
Jeff was a hard worker and skilled in many crafts. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army National Guard, having received numerous awards and honors throughout his military career. He had a great love for the outdoors and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips. He also enjoyed taking long rides on his motorcycle. Most of all, he loved his family with all his heart and his memory will be treasured.
Visitation for Jeff was held Thursday, June 25th from 4-8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Funeral services were held Friday, June 26th at 10 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Marty Coleman, Matt Coleman, Kemmy Coleman, Danny Coleman, Mike Wampler, Dan Wilson, Mike Agers, Eric Coleman,
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
