Theodore Douglas, Jr.

Theodore Samuel Douglas, Jr. also known by family and friends as “Junior” of Caledonia was born on July 12, 1929, a son of the late Theodore Samuel Douglas, Sr. and Addie Mae (Smith) Douglas. Junior departed this life on Friday, January 31, 2020 having reached the age of ninety years, six months and nineteen days.

On July 5, 1947, Junior was united in marriage to Alda Lois Wiley and they shared sixty-four years together.

Junior is survived by his two daughters, Shirley Schwarz and husband John, and Patricia Douglas Irby; four grandchildren, Michael Irby, Dawn Irby Stavenau and husband Josh, Spencer Schwarz and wife Jennifer, and Stuart Schwarz; a great grandson, Samuel Calvin Stavenau; also surviving are special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his father and mother, Junior was preceded in death by his loving wife, Alda Lois Douglas on September 12, 2011; brother John Paul Douglas; and many other dear family members.

Junior was a faithful member of the Caledonia United Methodist Church. He retired from Teamsters after truck driving for many years. Junior loved and took pride in his farm. He enjoyed hauling cattle, and not just his, but for others as well. Junior had a very strong work ethic. One of his favorite things to do was spend time with his great grandson, Samuel whom he loved very much. His family was important to him and he loved them unconditionally. Junior will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family received friends for a time of viewing on Friday, February 7th from 4:30 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Saturday, February 8th from 9 to 11 A.M.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, February 8th at 11 A.M., officiated by Pastor Rick Lasley. Honoring Junior by serving as his pallbearers were Michael Irby, Josh Stavenau, Justin Province, Matthew Turner, Scott Wiley and Greg Wiley. Interment and final prayers were held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.