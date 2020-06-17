Patricia Ann Johnson of Potosi passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 having reached the age of sixty-seven years, two months and eighteen days. Patricia was born on March 19, 1953 in Blackwell, a daughter of the late Joseph Theodore and Mildred Opal (Battreal) Bourisaw.
On April 20, 2002, Patricia was united in marriage to Larry Patrick Johnson and they shared eleven years together.
Patricia is survived by two daughters, Melissa Lucas, Rosie (Joe) Pesek; nine grandchildren, Hazel Parmley, LeAnn Parmley, Elizabeth Walters, Hailey Lucas, Shawn Baltrush, Ashley Baltrush, Emily Baltrush, Wallace Lucas and Hunter Jameson; three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Harper and MaKenna; eight siblings, Mary Lou Hochstatter, Rita Johnson, Paul (Wilma) Bourisaw, Katherine (Jerry) Pashea, Shelba (Ronnie) Pashea, Sharon (Bill) Duncan, Glenda (Garry) Whitten and Morgan Bourisaw; also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her father and mother, Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Johnson; daughter, Angela Dawn Parmley; son David Bourisaw; and siblings, Roy Bourisaw and Dennis Bourisaw.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 9th from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home.
A funeral service began at 1 P.M. at the DeClue Chapel, officiated by Pastor Connie Carrigan. Interment and final prayers were held at Cook Family Cemetery, Mineral Point.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
