From February 18, 1960
aloman c. evans
OBITUARY
Sloman C. Evans, son of the late Hiram and Margie Evans was born at Potosi on Dec. 11, 1895 and departed this life Feb. 3, 1960 at his home in DeSoto at the age of 64 years, 1 month and 22 days. He united with Pleasant Hill Christian Church early in life and later transferred to Oakland Baptist Church in DeSoto. He was united in marriage to Josephine Bouse of St. Louis to this union 4 children were born; (Lillian) Mrs. Wideman, (Grace) Mrs. Wm. Young, Jr., (Vinita) Mrs. N. Haverstick all of DeSoto, 1 son James of Festus, 4 brothers proceeded him in death, Johnny, Price, Caleb, William of Potosi, 1 sister Elizabeth Kopp of Pevely. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, 3 daughters and 1 son, 5 grandchildren, three sisters, Janie Fea of Potosi, Bessie Wall and Lettie Cheatham of DeSoto, 1 brother Joe of Potosi, a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at Mothershead Funeral Home of DeSoto Friday, Feb. 5, 1960 with Rev. Wideman officiating. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery of DeSoto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.