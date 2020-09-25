Norman James Wilkinson of Potosi was born on December 15, 1951 in Springtown a son to the late Adolph Alex and Betty Jean (Hart) Wilkinson. On November 5, 1977, Norman was united in marriage to Shelbie J. O’Neail and they shared forty-two years together. Norman passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 having reached sixty-eight years of age.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by three brothers; Wayne Wilkinson, Jesse Wilkinson and Nolan Wilkinson; one sister, Betty Wilkinson; and his mother-in-law, Juanita Horton.
Survivors include Norman’s wife Shelbie Wilkinson; three sons: Robert (April) Wilkinson, Darrell Wilkinson and Gabriel (Bethany) Wilkinson; step-mother, Dorothy Wilkinson; siblings; Marti Soler, Paula (Charlie) Williams, Christal Wilkinson, Marcia (Jeremiah) Murphy and Alex Wilkinson; aunts; Shirley Hart and Ruth Wilkinson; father-in-law, Daniel O’Neail; and many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
The first time I saw Norman, he was sitting with his cousin Kenny and friend Mark, watching wrestling on tv one June Sunday in 1977. There he was, tall dark and handsome, with the bluest eyes I had ever seen. I saw that when he finally lifted his head so I can see them under the hat he always wore.
I can't explain how we really came to be, we were both extremely shy and never talked a lot, but we would have been married 43 years this November. We adopted 3 baby boys during those years that made our family complete.
Family was everything to him, whether he was mowing his Dad's grass while riding Alex and Robert on his knees (don't try this at home), putting siding on his brother Wayne's house, or butchering hogs for his Uncle Ken he was there. He would give rides to church for his sister Paula when his Dad was too sick, walked the floor with Christal when she had colic, and loved to hear Marcia sing. The talks he and Marti shared these last few months brought him joy. I think he enjoyed Darrell's quirky humor and was so very proud of his drawing talent.
He was hard working and only held one job during our marriage. And he didn't know what a 40 hour work week was. He worked evenings and weekends just to make sure his crews had everything they needed to do a good job on the work site.
He grew up with love for hunting and fishing with his dad and brothers, but they passed away and his health began to fail. Just last week he felt a little better and went to the city park with Gabriel and cast out a few times. It was great to see the look on this face, just a simple thing but something he enjoyed greatly.
He was a shy, over-protective, hardworking, giving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was old-fashioned and set in his ways. They say love is blind but I believe you know the faults but love regardless bringing out the best in those God brings to you. The love that Christ showed for us was not blind yet he gave his life for us. Norman and I knew each other's faults but cared for each other with a deep unending love. I am proud to say Norman loved the Lord with all his heart. This is not the end for him, his joy has just begun and my greatest hope is that me, his family and those that have known him will strive to be reunited with him someday soon.
A Memorial Service will be held at Potosi Pentecostal Church on Saturday, September 26th beginning at 1 p.m. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
