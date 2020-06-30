Kaye Banta

Kaye Elizabeth (Jaycox) Banta of Potosi was born October 16, 1954 in Steelville, a daughter to the late Noel and Mildred Lucille (Sutton) Jaycox. Kaye departed this life Saturday, June 13, 2020 having reached the age of 65 years, 7 months and 28 days.
On September 25, 1975, Kaye was united in marriage to Epke “Ted” Banta, Jr. and they were blessed with forty-four years of happiness.
Kaye is survived by her loving husband, Ted; daughter, Tabitha Randall and Shane Riddle of Potosi; son, Epke “Teddy” Banta lll of St. Louis; six brothers, Larry Jaycox and wife Carolyn of St. Louis, Gene Jaycox and wife Genie of Steelville, John Jaycox of Venice, Florida, David Jaycox and wife Linda of Steelville, Russell Jaycox of Potosi, Woody Jaycox of Bismarck; two sisters, Patty Coleman of Potosi, Helen Bone and husband Mike of Potosi; three grandchildren, Wyatt Bust, Garrett Randall, Dylan Randall and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Kaye was preceded in death by her brother, Ron Jaycox; sister, Clara Gruver; brothers and sisters-in-law, Debbie Jaycox, Dave Gruver, Larry Coleman, Margie and Joe Thurman, Norma Ruth Nipper, Lou Ann and Don Whitener; niece, Pamela Baumann and nephew, Tim Jaycox.
Kaye was known throughout her community as a kind and caring person, who always put others before herself. She always had a positive attitude and was there to help anyone in times of need. She was a devoted member of the Crossroads Fellowship Christian Church and worked for twenty-five years as a cook for Washington County Headstart, before retiring in 2019. Her love for all mankind and the memories shared by everyone will be cherished forever.
Visitation was held Thursday, June 18th from 4-9 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Friday, June 19th at 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Wilson officiating. Burial and final prayers took place at the New Masonic Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Jack Dunlap, Dennis Jaycox, Woody Jaycox, Jr., Mikey Bone, Gavyn Midyett, Jamie Beck, Nolan Portell and Tyler Bone.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
