Dennis Ralph Bouse

Dennis Bouse, 71, of Irondale passed away May 13, 2020.  He was born September 30, 1948, in St. Louis, to the late Omar and Violet (Marler) Bouse.  He was a member of the Assembly of God Church.  Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jacob Hogan; and siblings, Jimmy Bouse, Sharon Smith, and Ricky Bouse.

Dennis is survived by his wife Rosemary (Groves) Bouse; children, Lisa Dallas and husband Edward, Denise Wheat and husband Michael, Denny Bouse and wife Alicia; grandchildren, Kendra (Matt) Skaggs, Joshua Hogan, Leandra (Alex) Hodges, Amber Kostic, Abagale Kostic, Jonathan Bouse, and Noah Wheat; great-grandson, Zade Hodges; sisters, Charlotte Brenneke, and Angie (Jeff) Hart; and half-brother, Aaron Bouse; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation was held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, May 17th from 4 until 8 .PM.  The visitation resumed Monday, May 18th at 10 A.M. in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel until service time at 1 P.M. Interment followed at Leadwood Cemetery with Brother J.C. Moore officiating all services. 

