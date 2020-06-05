This week we are featuring a few obituaries from past editions of “The I-J”. This is for interest, history and geneology purposes. We enjoy the ‘Find of the Week’ and this is another part of our shared history that we’d like to share. Enjoy - Kris Richards
From January 14, 1960 Edition
Mary Ellen Ives Goodson, daughter of Thomas and Nancy Ives was born in Crawford County February 19, 1876. Departed this life December 31, 1959. At the age of 83 years, 10 months and 12 days old.
She was united in marriage the year of 1893 to William F. Goodson in Washington County. To this union twelve children were born. Husband and five children deceased. Seven children living. 44 grand children 64 great grand children and 1 brother, Ess Ives, Belgrade, Mo. children, Mrs. Dolph Marler (Sally) Bismarck, Mo., Mrs. Cecil Owens (Minnie) Mineral Point, Mo., Mrs. Raymond Gillam (Annie Lee) Belgrade, Mo., William E. Goodson, Mineral Point, James Olin Goodson, Hopewell, Mrs. Virgil Moses (Eula) Elvins, Donald O. Goodson, Mineral Point.
She confessed in Christ at an early age, continued until death. She was always faithful and understanding to husband and children and everybody she met. She leaves to mourn he departure a host of relatives and friends and will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service was conducted at the Lizzie Chapel on Hazel Creek Jan. 3rd 2 p.m. by Rev. Albert Anderson. Burial in Scott Cemetery under directions of Murphy Sparks Funeral Home of Flat River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.