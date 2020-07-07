From March 5, 1970
“Billy” Daugherty
Final Rites Held
Ralph William Daugherty, 33, passed away February 21, 1970, as a result of a tree falling on him. He was born April 1, 1936, at Richwoods, Mo., and was the son of Frances R. Carey and William P. Daugherty. He had been a resident of Washington County all his life being employed as a carpenter. He was married on October 28, 1966, In Washington, Mo., to Carrie (Strauser) Daugherty. Others surviving include 4 children: Martin Daugherty 14, and Theresa Ann Tyree, 10 both stepchildren; Gregory, 2, and Dawn Marie 8 weeks old, and two sisters: Mrs. John (Iola) Brown, Arnold, Mo.; and Mrs. William (Mary) Cabulka, Imperial, Mo.
Mr. Daugherty was a member of St. Stephens Church, Richwoods, Mo., and was in the Air Force from July 10, 1958 to May 31, 1962.
Funeral arrangements were by Mahn Funeral Home, DeSoto, Mo. Funeral Services were at 10:00 a.m. February 24, at St. Stephens Church, Richwoods, Mo., with Rev. Robert Roedig officiating. Burial was in St. Stephens Cemetery, Richwoods, Mo.
