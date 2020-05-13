Leonard Elmer Ballard of Cadet was born October 14, 1947 in St. Louis, a son to the late Leonard Merle Ballard and Rose (Heck) Ballard. Leonard departed this life Sunday, May 3, 2020 having reached the age of 72 years, 6 months and 19 days.
On November 14, 2004, Leonard was united in marriage to Catherine “Cathy” (Watkins) Ballard and together they were blessed with fifteen wonderful years together.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Cathy of DeSoto; daughter, Patricia Politte of DeSoto; two sons, Michael Ballard of DeSoto, Robert Ballard of DeSoto; sister, Rose Ann Lucas and husband Gary of DeSoto; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his son, Lynn Ballard.
Leonard proudly served in the United States Army from 1969-1974. He greeted everyone with a smile and treated them like a close friend. He always took time to help others in need. Above all, his family was his pride and joy. His love, kindness and compassion will be greatly missed by all.
