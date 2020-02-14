Lana Kay Cresswell of Mineral Point was born on December 2, 1967 in St. Louis, a daughter of the late Buell Garner and the late Lillian (Isgriggs) Simily. On July 26, 1986, Lana was united in marriage to Craig Cresswell and they shared thirty-three years together. Lana departed this life on Friday, February 6, 2020 having reached the age of fifty-two years, two months and five days.

Visitation was held Tuesday, February 11th from 5 to 8 P.M. at the DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Wednesday, February 12th from 9 to 11 A.M.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, February 12th at 11 A.M. in the DeClue Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DeClue Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home. Full obituary forthcoming.