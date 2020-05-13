Pansy Darling Fowler of Mineral Point was born on August 9, 1945, a daughter to the late George and Candacy (Sweet) Weir. Pansy passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her residence having reached seventy-four years of age.
In addition to her parents, Pansy is preceded in death by her longtime companion, Herman Arndt; two infant siblings, Reva and Freda Weir; and siblings, Tom (Barb) Weir, Gertude Stoffel, Theresa Barton and Annabelle Watson.
Survivors include three children, Sondra (Tony) Hollinsworth, Melissa (Lindell) Glore and Diana Graves (fiance, Michael Woolard); four siblings, Maudie Barlow, Dorothy (Gerald) Bush, James “Sam” Weir and Ione (Gary) Honerkamp; eight grandchildren, Walter Hollinsworth, Bryan Hollinsworth, Morgan (Jacob) Isbell, Chad Glore, Seth Sampson, Paige Sampson, Kalli Graves and Maeli Woolard; six great-grandchildren, Bryan Hollinsworth, Jr., Carlea Hollinsworth, Tyler Hollinsworth, Hailey Hollinsworth, Kaleb Hollinsworth and Samuel “LT” Hollinsworth; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were closed to public during this unprecedented time. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
