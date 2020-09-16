Phyllis Rose Rutledge of Mineral Point was born on July 9, 1971, a daughter to Michael Whitney and the late Rose (Wells) Whitney. Phyllis was united in marriage to Alvin Rutledge and they shared many years together.
Phyllis passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 having reached forty-nine years of age.
In addition to her father, Phyllis is preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Rutledge.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Alvin Rutledge; four children, Joshua Rutledge, Jessica Rutledge, Ceirra (Ethan) Akers and Tori Branch; her father, Michael Whitney; a sister, Michelle (Roger) Branch; four grandchildren, Jonnah Rutledge, Keegan Russell, Koehn Russell and Kenzie Rutledge; her mother-in-law, Della May Rutledge; also surviving are many dear friends and extended family members.
All funeral services have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
