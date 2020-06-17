James “Jim” Rawe

James “Jim” Clayton Rawe, Jr. of Springfield, Missouri was born October 20, 1945 in Blackwell a son to the late James Clayton Rawe, Sr. and Altha Sarah (Davis) Rawe. Jim departed this life Saturday, June 6, 2020 having reached the age of 74 years, 7 months and 17 days.
Jim is survived by his daughters, Thelma Marie Wyatt of Cuba, Mary Rawe-Glore of Cadet; son, James David Rawe and wife Amy of Cadet; sister, Georgia Rawe of Cuba; partner Judy Johnson of Springfield; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold Rawe, Danny Rawe, Earnest “Ernie’ Rawe; four sisters, Linda Brown, Margaret Faulkner, Norma Pyatt, Marie Rawe; two grandchildren, Wyatt Doss and Natalee Rawe.
Jim was a hard worker and did not quit until the job was done. He was a talented and skilled wood worker and could make any old piece of wood into a masterpiece. He enjoyed watching stock car and drag races and socializing with the other spectators. Above all, his family is what he loved the most. His hard work ethic, love and warmth will be missed by all.
Visitation for Jim was held Friday, June 12th from 5-9 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 13th at 9 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Cody Smith, Dan Wilson, Roger Glore III, Justin Pinson, Bradley Doss, George Wideman and Honorary Pallbearer David Rawe.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
