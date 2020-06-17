Mancell Ray Rowland of Jennings, Missouri was born July 26, 1947 in Joiner, Arkansas, a son to the late Loyd Rowland and Tula (Shaw) Rowland. Mancell departed this life Friday, June 12, 2020 having reached the age of 72 years, 10 months and 17 days.
On November 11, 1967, Mancell was united in marriage to the late Linda (Wishon) Rowland and they were blessed with forty-one years together.
Mancell is survived by his daughter, Michelle Riggs and husband Mark of Mineral Point; two grandchildren, Cody Riggs and Chad Riggs; sister, Tommy Nell Gillardi of St. Peters; three brothers, Garland Rowland and wife Brenda of Aurora, Illinois, Gayland Rowland of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Walter Rowland of Moro, Illinois and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and loving wife, Mancell was preceded in death by his son, Michael Rowland; two sisters, Patricia Rowland, Josephine Cartwright; five brothers, Stanley Rowland, Bill Rowland, Cecil Rowland, Arthur Rowland and James Rowland.
Mancell was a hard worker and a friend to all he met. No matter the task, he was always there to help. He worked for 24 years at Ray’s Tire Shop in Venice, Illinois and loved his customers. Above everything else, he loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed by all.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
