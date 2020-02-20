James Lee Pratt, Sr. was born in Blackwell on July 1,1940 a son to John and Elizabeth (nee Courtois) Pratt. He died at the Villa’s on February 13, 2020 at the age of 79. He is survived by his son James L. (Vicki) Pratt, Jr., Festus; his daughter Jackie (Edward) Schmaltz, Festus; his step-son David (Tammy) Church, El Cajon, CA; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild and his dear friend and niece Glenda (Dave) Petrie. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Gail Pratt; four sisters, Marie Long, Juliet Rybacki, Kathryn “Dee” Torrence, and Mary Louise Burk and two brothers, John Pratt and Robert “Bobby” Pratt. He had retired from the Missouri Department of Transportation where he had worked in the sign shop. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to: Open Door Pet Sanctuary, 6065 Duda Road, House Springs, MO 63051.