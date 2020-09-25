Jeffrey Dean Allison of High Ridge, formerly of Lemay, passed away Thursday, September 10th at his residence having reached the age of fifty-five years, nine months, and thirty days. He was born on November 11, 1964 in St. Louis, a son of Jack David and Yvonne Diane (Sapper) Allison, who both preceded him in death.
Jeff is survived by a daughter, Michele Allison; five grandchildren; Ka’Mel, Derek, Charles Jr., Me’Shellea, Lay’Lana; four siblings; Jamie Saabye, Brenda Allison, Eric Allison, and Forest Allison; nieces and nephews; Kayla, Stefano, Ally, Shawn, Kyle and wife Jayden, and Gracey; great nieces and nephew; Andy, Avyana, Karson, and Iveigh. Jeff also is survived by aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
Jeff loved sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and the Rams. He enjoyed going fishing and being outdoors. One could find him always working on his car or someone else’s. Jeff never met a stranger and would help anyone with anything, not wanting anything in return. Jeff will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, September 16th from 10 am to 1 pm at Arnold United Baptist Church, 1968 Londell Road, Arnold. A funeral service began at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officiated by Pastor Dannie Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DeClue Funeral Home in honor of Jeff.
Interment and final prayers were held at Redbud Memorial Gardens, Potosi. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home, Potosi.
