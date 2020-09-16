Glennon Bequette, Jr.

Glennon Gregory “Big Daddy” Bequette, Jr. of Cadet was born June 10, 1959 in St. Louis a son to Glennon Gregory Bequette, Sr. and Lucy Ann (Short) Bequette. Glennon departed this life Sunday, September 6, 2020 having reached the age of 61years, 2 months and 27 days
Glennon is survived by his mother and father, Glennon, Sr. and Lucy Bequette of Cadet; sons, Jacob Glennon Bequette and Jeffry Chapman of St. Louis, Nicholas David Bequette and wife Abbie of DeSoto; brothers, Michael Allen Bequette of Glen Rock, Wyoming, Raymond Walter Bequette of Cadet; sister, Susan Cooper and husband Chris of Wakeman, Ohio; niece, Shelby Bequette – Blasa of Fort Collins, Colorado; three grandchildren, Noah, Adalaide, Oliver and many other relatives and friends.
Glennon had a passion for the great outdoors and spent a lot of time in the Ozarks basking in Mother Nature. He was an avid fisherman, taking every opportunity to cast his line into the water. He loved to take his grandchildren to the river and see the joy on their faces when they would catch a fish. He also enjoyed relaxing at home and going bowling with friends and family. His love and sense of adventure will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation for Glennon was held Friday, September 11th, from 3-6:30 P.M. at the family home in Cadet.
Funeral services were held at the family home at 6:30 P.M. with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
