This week we are featuring a few obituaries from past editions of “The I-J”. This is for interest, history and geneology purposes. We enjoy the ‘Find of the Week’ and this is another part of our shared history that we’d like to share. Enjoy - Kris Richards
From January 29, 1970 Edition
Velma Jinkerson
Funeral Services
Velma Lee Jinkerson, daughter of the late Edward and Hallie (Coffman) Gilliam, was born at Palmer, Missouri on February 27, 1922, and died at the Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi on January 21, 1970. She was 47 years of age at the time of her passing.
On October 19, 1945, she was united in marriage to Norman Jinkerson. To this union one son, Mickey, was born.
The surviving relatives are her husband, Norman Jinkerson of Shirley, one son, Mickey, of the home, two step-children, Jean Halbert of Belgrade and Fern Thomlison of Pilot Knob; two brothers, John Gilliam of Belgrade and James Gilliam of Shirley; two sisters, Sadie, Mrs. Leon Hill of Kirkwood, and Goldie, Mrs. Harry Delashmit of Belgrade; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, January 24, 2 p.m. at Palmer, with Rev. Leaman (Pete) Rawson officiating. Interment was in the Palmer Cemetery, Don Sparks Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
