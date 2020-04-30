Jody Eugene Jackson of Caledonia went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home having reached the age of sixty-six years, five months and one day. Jody was born on November 22, 1953 in Ironton, a son to Nancy Fern (nee: Sutton) Jackson and the late Vernon Jackson.
On October 2, 1982, Jody was united in marriage to Carolyn Sue Dodd, and four children were born to this union.
In addition to his father, Jody was preceded in death by his son, Chad “Homer” Jackson; sister Cheree Jackson; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Clyde and Lessie Dodd. Also preceding him in passing were dear brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Those who remain to mourn his passing are: beloved wife of 37 years and 6 months, Carolyn Jackson; three children, Delbert Jackson and wife Lachelle, Joe Jackson and wife Abi, and Dawn Turnbough; dear mother, Fern Jackson; seven grandchildren, Cara Will, Wyatt Jackson, Garrett Jackson, Carleigh Jackson, Carter Jackson, Austin Jackson and Matthew Jackson; two brothers, Vernon Jackson and wife Diane, and Victor Jackson and wife Polly; in-laws, Jean Haderlein, Marcy Isgrigg and husband Neil, and Paul Dodd and wife Debbie; special family friend, Patty Scott; and many extended family and friends.
A graveside visitation was held on Wednesday, April 29th at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery from 12 to 1 P.M.
A graveside service immediately followed on Wednesday, beginning at 1 PM. Bro. Gary Nash will officiate the service.
