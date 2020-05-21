Dale Joe Mercer of Potosi was born on March 5, 1936, a son to the late Charles Oscar Mercer and Mildred Emma (Sparks) Mercer. Dale passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 having reached eighty-four years of age.
In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou (Portell) Mercer; and five siblings: Alvin Mercer, Geraldine Warden, Pat Baxter, Don Mercer and Doris McLeskey.
Survivors include a son, Bill (Patti) Mercer; a daughter, Shelly Mercer; two brothers: Wayne (Pat) Mercer and Merlin (Doris) Mercer; a sister, Sandra Sue (David) Donley; and many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Dale was a wonderful father. He loved family. He enjoyed the time that he spent with them. His children meant so much to him. Dale was also a hard worker. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15th at DeClue Funeral Home from 4:30 until 8 P.M. Visitation will resume on Saturday, May 16th beginning at 9 A.M.
A funeral service to honor Dale will begin at 11 A.M. on Saturday, May 16th held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Elder Leonard Compton officiating. Interment and final prayers will be held at Redbud Memorial Gardens, Potosi.
DeClue Funeral Home is committed to helping families honor the lives of their loved ones, while keeping the safety and well-being of all residents, staff and officials our priority. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult, unprecedented time.
Funeral services in care of DeClue Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.