Marilyn Kay Yount of Potosi was born on September 8, 1946 in Ironton, a daughter of the late Trenice and Ardath (McNabb) Yount. Marilyn departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 having reached the age of seventy three-years, four months and twenty-four days.

On October 3, 1969, Marilyn was united in marriage to Roger O. Yount and they shared fifty years together.

Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband, Roger O. Yount; two sons, Eric Yount and wife Ann, Kyle Yount and wife Megan; five grandchildren, Hannah, Miles, Jackson, Sawyer and Axl Yount; two brothers, Paul Yount and wife Denise, Terry Yount; sister, Susan McClain and husband Jerry; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Eugene McClain, Kathy and Elmer Akers; also surviving are many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends who will dearly miss her.

In addition to her father and mother, Marilyn was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Genevieve Yount; sister-in-law, Linda Yount; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Owens and Don Yates.

Marilyn was a graduate of Valley High School, class of 1964. Following high school she attended Mineral Area College until transferring to Southeast Missouri State University where she graduated in 1968 with her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. Marilyn worked as a Social Worker and Supervisor with the Division of Family Services for approximately nine years when she decided to stay home with her children. Marilyn was a faithful member of Potosi United Methodist Church. Marilyn’s greatest joy was when she spent time visiting with her granddaughter, Hannah, her triplet grandsons Miles, Jackson, Sawyer and grandson Axl. Marilyn loved animals. She enjoyed taking care of her cats, dogs, goat named Lilly and donkey named Elvis. Marilyn loved to tell stories about Elvis that would bring a smile. Marilyn’s legacy will forever live on in the hearts of her family.

The family received friends for a time of viewing on Sunday, February 2nd from 5 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Monday, February 3rd from 9 to 11 A.M.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 3rd at 11 A.M. in the DeClue Chapel, officiated by Pastor David Hedrick. Honoring Marilyn by serving as her pallbearers were Jack Allen, Kenny Couch, Nick French, Scott Akers, Ron Walter and Matt Akers. Interment and final prayers were held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted into the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.