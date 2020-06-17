Benita Mae Coleman age 86, of DeSoto passed away peacefully at Potosi Manor Nursing Home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1934 in Old Mines to the late Samuel T. Boyer and Lucy J. (Pashia) Boyer.
Benita enjoyed traveling, shopping and gardening. She belonged to several organizations including The Daughters of Isabella, Legion of Mary, Circle of Love and was a Lay Associate with The Ligori of Redemptorists Order. She was a long time and faithful member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church of DeSoto.
She is survived by brothers Kenneth (Patsy) Boyer of Potosi, Tom (Charlotte) Boyer of Farmington, Richard (Barb) Boyer of Cadet; sisters Carol Ballard of Potosi, Becky Boyer of Potosi, Geraldine (Bill) Pratt of Newport, Arkansas, Kathie Belfield of St. Louis; sisters-in-law Mary Boyer of Bonne Terre, Robin Boyer of Potosi; many nieces and nephews.
Benita was preceded in death by her parents, son Richard “Rick” Coleman, daughter Melinda “Mindy” Coleman, brothers Billy Joe Boyer, Donald Boyer; sisters Judy Boyer, Norma Jean Boyer, Anna Lee Johnson; brothers-in-law Claude Ballard, Dave Johnson, Joy Boyer; nephew Jeffrey Boyer, great niece Kristal Frisbie.
Visitation was held from 2 – 5 p.m., Friday June 12th at Mahn Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday June 13th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Alexander Anderson officiating. Interment followed at Calvary Cemetery, DeSoto.
Memorials may be given to St. Rose of Lima for Masses or the Adopt an Angel Program.
