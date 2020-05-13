Michael Bruce Jones of Ellington went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020 having reached the age of sixty years, seven months, and three days. Mike was born on September 30, 1959 in Ironton, a son of the late Warren Jones and the late Shirley (Camden) Hartley.
On September 15, 1979, Mike was united in marriage to Annette Hutchings and they shared twenty-nine years together. After Annette’s passing, Mike later married Carolyn Huskey on October 3, 2009 and they shared ten years together.
Mike is survived by his children, Angelique Jones and fiancé Mike Reeves, Kritsti Jones and fiancé Rod Afeto, Alisha Jones and fiancé David Barnes, Samuel Jones, Timothy Santhuff and wife Tamara, Nicole Owens and husband Wes, Steven Stagner, and Steve Buerk; twelve grandchildren, Kaleb Jones, Adrianna Stagner and Devin Ries, Kayleigh Jones, Dominic Santhuff, Austin Santhuff, Gabe Santhuff, Briar Santhuff, Kelly Santhuff, Shyann Santhuff, Sarah Santhuff, Jimmy Owens and Evelyn Owens; two great granddaughters, Penelope Santhuff and Adelynn Ries; five siblings, Jack Lon Jones, Monnie Jones and wife Debbie, Sandi Shelby and husband Stan, Debbie Eden and husband Mark, Bobby Hartley and wife Patty; also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to Mike’s father and mother, he was preceded in death by his step father Bob Hartely; his first wife and mother of his children, Annette Jones; great granddaughter Luna Santhuff; five siblings: Gary Jones, Preston Jones, Terrance Jones, Kenneth Jones, and Dana Hartley.
Visitation was held at Crossroads House of Prayer Belleview, on Wednesday, May 6th from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. A funeral service to honor Mike began at 1 P.M., officiated by Bro. Scott Jones, Bro. Monnie Jones, Bro. Dwight Jones and Bro. Bud Lawson. Honoring Mike by serving as pallbearers were David Barnes, Rod Afeto, Mike Reeves, Stanley Conway, Wes Owens, Tim Santhuff and Steve Buerk. Interment was held at Layne Cemetery, Park Hills.
Funeral services were entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.