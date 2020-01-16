Jeremy Roy Trent of Cadet was born February 17, 1998 in Festus, a son to Ronda Trent. Jeremy departed this life Wednesday, January 1, 2020 having reached the age of 21.

Jeremy is survived by his loving mother, Ronda; a brother, Joshua Trent and wife Kathleen of Cadet; two nephews, Joshua Trent, Jr., Kayden Trent; uncle and aunt, Ronnie and Christina Trent of Cadet; special cousins, Jocelynn, Jacob, Jennifer and many other dear and special relatives and friends.

Jeremy greeted everyone with a warm and welcoming smile and took the time to stop and say hello. He was a 2017 graduate of Kingston K-14 and was involved in many school activities. He loved his friends and family and was always there to help when needed. His bright smile, kind nature and loving heart will be missed by all the lives he touched.