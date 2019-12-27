Cecil David Johnson, known to all as “Dave”, was born March 25, 1930 in St. Louis, Missouri a son to the late Cecil Everett Johnson and Ruth (Onstott) Johnson. Dave departed this life Wednesday December 18, 2019 having reached the age 89 years, 8 months and 23 days.

On June 12, 1953 Dave was united in marriage to the late Anna Lee Johnson and they were blessed with 64 years together.

Dave is survived by one son, Sam Johnson and wife Stephanie of Potosi, Missouri; one sister, Maxine Curry of Stoney Point, Missouri; one brother Harry Johnson and wife Annie of Stoney Point, Missouri; one grandson, Stephen Johnson of Potosi, Missouri; brothers and sisters in- law: Bernita Coleman of Potosi, Missouri, Rebecca L. Boyer of Cadet, Missouri, Kenneth Boyer and wife Pat of Potosi, Missouri, Tom “Yogi” Boyer and wife Charlotte of Potosi, Missouri, Geri Pratt and husband Bill of New Port, Arkansas, Carol Ballard of Cadet, Missouri, Richard Boyer and wife Barb of Cadet, Missouri, Kathie J. Boyer of St. Louis, Missouri and Robin Boyer of Potosi, Missouri.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Dave was preceded in death by one brother, Bob Johnson and wife Rita, brothers and sisters in-law Norma Jean Boyer, Judith Marie Boyer, Donald Gerald Boyer, Joy Boyer and Billy Joe Boyer.

Dave was a kind, loving and devoted member of his community, who was always there to help. He proudly served his country from 1948-1952 and was also a member of the Potosi Masonic Lodge 131 AF&AM in addition to the Potosi Elks Lodge #2218. He had a solid faith in Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. The memories he gave his friends and family will be treasured in their hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Potosi Elks Lodge #2218 Backpack Program and Christmas Charity.