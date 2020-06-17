From February 9, 1950
Aged Palmer Man
Dies At Home Feb. 4
Andrew Lee Johnston died at his home at Palmer on Feb. 4. He was born at Davisville on Feb. 4, 1871. He was united in marriage to Ruby Mae Cox in June 1896 and to this union four children were born. His wife and one son preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Ernest and Hurst Johnston of Belgrade, Mrs. Zoe Thoman of St. Louis, one brother Thomas Johnston of St. Louis, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many other relatives. He professed faith in Christ six years ago. Funeral services were conducted by Rev. Johnny Rider on Feb. 6 at Joseph Chapel Methodist Church on Hazel Creek and burial was in Marler cemetery under the direction of the Sparks Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.