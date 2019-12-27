Phillip Ronald Nixon of Potosi, Missouri, was born on May 21, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of Clyde Arthur Nixon and the late Geneva (Short) Nixon. Ron passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 having reached the age of seventy-two years, seven months and one day. On December 26, 1989 Ron was united in marriage to Patsy Summers and they shared thirty years together.



Ron is survived by his wife, Pat Nixon; six children: Phillip Ronald Nixon Jr. and wife Dawn, John Joe Nixon and wife Katy, Tim Conway and wife Donna, Lindell Conway Jr. and wife Chrissy, Angela Dunlap and husband Bob, Carla Brand and John Krampf; ten grandchildren: Courtney Nixon, Nicholas Nixon, Felicia Boyster, Connor Nixon, Kaylee Nixon, Chelsea O’Hern, Rocky Conway, Aaron Conway, Kayla Lore and Kylynn Krampf; five great grandchildren: Alex, Lincoln, Jaelyn, Silas and Elizabeth; six siblings: Janet Faye Politte, Barbara Sue Brooks and husband Bob, Sandra Sansoucie, Duane Nixon, Kevin Nixon and wife Kim, Debra Ubrra and husband Rick; also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews and extended family who will miss him.



Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Whaley; step father, Eugene Whaley; and step mother, Mary Monelle Nixon.



Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12 PM held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Elder Jerry Compton officiating.



Interment and final prayers will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery. Ron will receive full military honors presented by the United States Air Force and VFW Post 6996. Funeral arrangements for Ron have been respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.