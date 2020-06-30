Jeffrey Alan Richards April 13, 1955-June 19, 2020

Jeffrey Alan Richards of Potosi, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 having reached the age of sixty-five years, two months and six days.
He was born on April 13, 1955 in Bonne Terre, a son of the late Burnham David Richards and the late Alma (Kay) Richards.
On September 18, 1976, Jeff was united in marriage to Kathleen Brand and two children were born to this union.
Jeff’s legacy will be forever cherished by his wife of 43 years, Kathy Richards; son, J.D. Richards and wife Belinda; daughter, Erin Rayfield and husband Dea; nine grandchildren; Sehra, Malanei, Kelseton, Hunter, Taylor, Brody, Will, Josh and Annie; six great grandchildren; Easton, Nollyn, Bryson, Jasper, Emma and Rouger; two sisters; Sue Jackson and Patti Barnett; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Denny and Diane Brand and Krista and David Snyder.
Jeff will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews. Jeff also leaves behind his spoiled beloved dog, Cody.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by great granddaughter, Willow Kley; a sister, Dorris Ann Collins; father-in-law and mother-in-law; Veldon “Buck” and Pat Brand and two brothers-in-law, Donnie Brand and Bill Jackson.
Visitation was held on Monday, June 22nd from 4 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Tuesday, June 23rd from 9 to 11 A.M.
A funeral service to honor Jeff was held Tuesday, June 23rd at 11 A.M. in the DeClue Chapel officiated by Pastor Gary Greenlee.
Honoring Jeff by serving as his Pallbearers were Doug Brand, Lee Brand, Dougie Brand, Geddy Haynes, Tyler Jackson, David Snyder, Jacob Snyder and Branden Kley.
Honorary pallbearers were Brody Richards, Will Rayfield and Josh Rayfield.
Interment and final prayers were held at New Masonic Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were re-spectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.
