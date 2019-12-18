Letty Mae Richards of Mineral Point, Missouri was born on June 2, 1935, a daughter to the late Ralph Boyster and Evelyn (Revelle) Boyster. On October 15, 1952, Letty was united in marriage to Walter Richards and they shared fifty-seven years together. Letty entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 14, 2019 having reached eighty-four years of age.

In addition to her parents, Letty is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Richards; son, Tom Richards; grandson, Chris Richards; six brothers: Jack, Everette, Bill, Junior, Robert and Leonard Boyster; and sister, Peggy Boyster.

Survivors include three children: Sandy (Frank) Bryan, Della (Larry) Sanderson, and James "Buster" Richards; six siblings: Ronnie (Betty) Boyster, John (Carol) Boyster, Mary Jane Wade, Pat (Kay) Govero, Nancy Bouse, and Debbie (Danny) Skaggs; fourteen grandchildren: Nicholas (Cristen) Bryan, Matthew (Jean) Bryan, Andrew (Rachel) Bryan, Isaac Bryan, Pamela (Corey) Arnold, Joshua Sanderson, Donald Sanderson, Ryan Saunders, Amy (Willie) Sansoucie, PJ (Amelia) Richards, Michael Richards, Justin Richards and fiance Cecelia Veninga, Bryar (Brooke) Bequette, and Drake (Makayla) Bequette; eighteen great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Pam Richards.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at DeClue Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, December 19, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. A funeral service to honor Letty will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Bro. Dave Reed officiating.

Interment and final prayers will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery following the service. All funeral arrangements were cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.