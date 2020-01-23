Vernon Rickey Goodson - The Independent-Journal: Obituaries

Vernon Rickey Goodson

Posted: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Vernon Rickey Goodson

Vernon Rickey Goodson, also known by many friends and family as “Pedo”, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home, having reached the age of fifty-four years, ten months and eleven days. Pedo was born on March 6, 1965 in Potosi, a son of the late Vernon Eugene and Shirley Armeta (Isgriggs) Goodson.

Surviving are two sisters, Sue Briley and Darren Smith, Tammy (Mark) Sampson; three “adopted children” Johnny Phillips, George Frangel, and Becky Phillips; also surviving are aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.

