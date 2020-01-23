Vernon Rickey Goodson, also known by many friends and family as “Pedo”, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home, having reached the age of fifty-four years, ten months and eleven days. Pedo was born on March 6, 1965 in Potosi, a son of the late Vernon Eugene and Shirley Armeta (Isgriggs) Goodson.
Surviving are two sisters, Sue Briley and Darren Smith, Tammy (Mark) Sampson; three “adopted children” Johnny Phillips, George Frangel, and Becky Phillips; also surviving are aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
