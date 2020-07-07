Kathryn Marie Smith of Bixby went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020 having reached the age of seventy-four years, five months and seven days. She was born on January 21, 1946 in St. Louis, a daughter of the late Joseph and Susie (Chagala) Kovac.
On June 21, 1987 Kathryn was united in marriage to Paul Smith and they shared thirty-three years together.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Paul Smith; two daughters, Chris Asher and husband Brad, Mary Crocker; seven grandchildren, Marita Dotson, Timothy Hartman, Jessica Hartman, Lindel Asher, Scott Crocker, Violet Crocker and Ryleigh Crocker; six great grandchildren, Liberty Dotson, Madalyn Hartman, Emily Hartman, Bradlee Hartman, Kaitelyn Hartman and Xander Thompson; three siblings, Joseph M. Kovac and wife Tricia, Raymond Kovac and Susan Redfearn; nieces and nephews, Claire, Cielle, Victor, Amy, Alex, Matthew and Susan.
In addition to her father and mother, Kathryn was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Marie Sills; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Emma Smith.
There are not enough words to describe Kathryn Marie Smith. She was so many things to so many people. Some titles that she was most proud of were the titles of teacher, friend, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She excelled at each of the roles she had. Her husband Paul always said what a fortunate man he is to have had Kathryn for a wife. Her daughters could not have asked for a better mother. She worked hard to give them a good life and often had several jobs to help provide for her family. She was always there for each of her 7 grandchildren and was making strong bonds with her 6 great grandkids. Kathy had become an honorary grandma to everyone who was a part of her life. That being said, she was the grandma to many, from the people at her church, to the children’s lives she touched as a teacher, and the babies lives she touched with her volunteer work she completed at her daughter Chris’ daycare.
Kathy Smith was a fighter. There were many times in her life when doctors and others counted her out, but they didn’t know the spirit and faith that she had. She proved them wrong over and over again. At one point, she was only given 6 weeks to live and that was 29 years ago. So being a grandmother and a great grandmother was one of her proudest accomplishments because there was a time when she didn’t think she’d have that! Kathy was a devout Christian. She was a proud Sunday school teacher, and also enjoyed teaching vacation bible school in the summer. She was a prayer warrior. Anytime something was going on, she would be the first to pray. She started her mornings out letting her loved ones know she was praying for them and loved them with an early morning text. She loved her Savior and it showed in her daily actions. Kathy was a giver. She gave her time to everyone who needed her, whether that be a listening ear, a giver of advice, or someone who needed prayer. If someone needed help and she was able, she was the first to be there filling a need before it was ever known.
Kathy Smith took people under her wing. She worked for several years at Valley Springs Youth Ranch and was not only a teacher, but a house mother. As a teacher, she made each of her students feel special. One example of this was on their birthday she would make sure that each of her boys at the ranch had a birthday card, cake, and a candy bar with a soda. She had the kindest and sweetest heart and truly loved everyone. The teaching she did reached well beyond the classroom. The legacy Kathy Smith has left and the seeds she has sewn are unending. She’s touched and changed many lives. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 1st from 5 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Thursday, July 2nd at Belgrade Pentecostal Church of God from 9 to 11 A.M. A funeral service to honor Kathy was held on Thursday, July 2nd at 11 A.M. at Belgrade Pentecostal Church of God, officiated by Brother Brad Asher.
Interment and final prayers were held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
