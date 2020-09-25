Robert Murrill Loughary of Caledonia, was born on December 12, 1931 in Esther, a son of the late Oliver W. and Alva (Kennon) Loughary. On October 7, 1949, Murrill was united in marriage to Rolalie West and they shared seventy wonderful years together.
Murrill departed this life on Thursday, September 17, 2020 having reached the age of eighty-eight years, eight months and thirty days.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his son, Steve Loughary and wife Pam; daughter, Sandra Hutchings and husband Tony; brother, Harold Loughary; sister-in-law, Doris King; six grandchildren: Cory Loughary and wife Shanna, Cody Loughary and wife Julie, Nathan Loughary, Matt Hutchings and wife Ronda, Ashley Thornton and husband Casey, Garrette Loughary; eleven great grandchildren: Kiana Laramore and husband Justin, Keeton Loughary, Keller Loughary, Carson Loughary, Carlie Loughary, Grant Hutchings, Hallee Hutchings Myles Thornton, Molly Thornton, Micah Laramore and Gracie Laramore. Murrill is also survived by nieces, nephews, and special friends.
In addition to his father and mother, Murrill is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rolalie Loughary; and son, Kevin Lee Loughary.
Visitation was held Saturday, September 19th from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. A funeral service began at 1 p.m. at DeClue Memorial Chapel, officiated by Brother Carl Wilson.
Interment and final prayers were held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Funeral services for Murrill were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
