From February 9, 1950
Douglas Parmeley, 89
Dies At Home Near Potosi
Douglas Parmeley died at his home near Potosi on Jan. 31, 1950 at the age of 89 years, four months and twenty-seven days. He was the son of the late Hile and Nancy Parmeley of Potosi. He was united in marriage to Sarah Forrester on Nov. 19, 1900 and to this union five children were born, three of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife and one daughter Mary Catherine, and a son John Parmeley of Potosi, six grandchildren and many other relatives. Funeral Services were conducted Feb. 2 at Boyer Funeral Chapel. Rev. Arthur Fulbright conducted services. Burial was in the new Masonic cemetery by Boyer Funeral Home.
