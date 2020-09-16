Johnathan Earl Burns of Potosi was born on April 10, 1998, a son to Richard Burns and Candee (Cruz) Burns. Johnathan passed away on August 22, 2020 having reached twenty-two years of age.
Johnathan will be missed by all those who knew and loved him including his four children, Kalum Burns, Hayden Berry, Kalliyah Emily and Raelynn Cowley; fiancé, Josie Emily; mother, Candee Burns; father, Richard Burns; two sisters, Deziree and Carla Burns; also surviving are many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life ceremony was held on Thursday, August 27th beginning at 3 P.M.; location 302 Hawthorne Street, Potosi.
All funeral arrangements were cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.