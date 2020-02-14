Wayne Dicus

Wayne Edward “Pard” Dicus was born August 30, 1939 in Potosi, a son to the late Willie and Helen (Rundel) Dicus. Wayne departed this life Thursday, January 30, 2020 having reached the age of 80 years and 5 months.

Wayne was united in marriage to the late Betty “Jean” (Davis) Dicus.

Wayne is survived by two daughters, Kim Ross and husband Denver of Mineral Point, Krista Skaggs of Cedar Hill; four sons, Kevin Dicus and wife Ginny of Potosi, Kenny Dicus of Potosi, Joe Dicus of Potosi, David Downs of Park Hills; a brother, Lawrence Dicus and wife Bonnie of Potosi; a sister, Dorothy Pashia and husband Bob of Potosi; daughter-in-law, Cheri Downs of Park Hills; sister-in-law, Brenda Pettus of Homosassa, Florida; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-one great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Wayne was preceded in death by a son, Robert Downs; sister, Wilma Lou Skaggs; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Skaggs, Frankie Davis, Edward Pettus; daughters-in-law, Vickie Dicus, Tamera Davis; two granddaughters, Rachel Dawn Dicus, Zoey Blake Brock and special lady friend, Lori Ortega.

Wayne was a kind and caring family man with a hard work ethic. He worked for many years as a laborer for Fred Weber. He loved his family dearly and was always there to help them. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed working outside and around his home. He will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched.

Visitation for Wayne was held Wednesday, February 5th from 4-9 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Thursday, February 6th at 1 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Elder Leonard Compton officiating. Burial and final prayers was at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Serving as pall bearers were: Kenny Dicus, Derrick Dicus, Denny Ross, Justin Barnhart, Cody Patrick, Kevin Dicus, Tommy Richardson, Dave Ross and Robbie Downs.

All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.