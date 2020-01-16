Virginia Lee Boyer

In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Glen S. Boyer; and five siblings: William “Bill” Benson, Verlin Benson, Connie Benson, Melvin Benson and Edward Benson.
Survivors include six children: Chris (Ray) Gibson, Tom (Sindy) Boyer, Glenwood (Linda) Boyer, Dennis (Lisa) Boyer, Tony (Angie) Boyer, and Alan Boyer; seven siblings: Ervin (Clara) Benson, Olan Benson, Gene (Rose) Benson, Lonnie (Shelba) Benson, Rose (Walt) Tyler, Charles (Sandy) Benson, and Ronald “Beaver” (Tracy) Benson; grandchildren: Heather Nelson, Joshua Gibson, Leland Lerssen, Matthew Boyer, Carl (Tosha) Lindell, Jr., Leo (Desteny) Lindell II, Brandon Boyer, Glenwood “Woody” (Pam) Boyer, Jr., Eric (Nikki) Boyer, Wendy (Brent) Gant, Mindy Boyer, James (Amanda) Boyer, Craig Boyer, and Hilary (Caleb) Sheets; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Rilee, Aaron, Brooklynn, Blake, Camren, Jaxon, Alanna, Aaron, Kyla, Aubrie, Makayla, Jadelynn, Jordan, Brennon, Wyatt, Brooklyn and Paige; also surviving are many dear nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Virginia will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Bro. Carl Wilson officiating.
Interment and final prayers will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
Service Details
VisitationWhenFriday, January 10th, 2020 5:00pm - 8:00pmLocationDeClue Funeral HomeAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664
Second VisitationWhenSaturday, January 11th, 2020 9:00am - 11:00amLocationDeClue Funeral HomeAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664
ServiceWhenSaturday, January 11th, 2020 11:00amLocationDeClue Memorial ChapelAddress301 E High StreetPotosi, MO 63664OfficiantBro. Carl Wilson
IntermentLocationPleasant Hill CemeteryAddressPotosi, MO
