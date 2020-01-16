Virginia Lee Boyer of Potosi, Missouri was born on July 21, 1931, a daughter to the late Lloyd Benson and the late Goldie (Lamar) Benson. On May 27, 1950, Virginia was united in marriage to Glen S. Boyer and they shared nearly fifty-seven years together. Virginia passed away on January 7, 2020 having reached eighty-eight years of age.



In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Glen S. Boyer; and five siblings: William “Bill” Benson, Verlin Benson, Connie Benson, Melvin Benson and Edward Benson.



Survivors include six children: Chris (Ray) Gibson, Tom (Sindy) Boyer, Glenwood (Linda) Boyer, Dennis (Lisa) Boyer, Tony (Angie) Boyer, and Alan Boyer; seven siblings: Ervin (Clara) Benson, Olan Benson, Gene (Rose) Benson, Lonnie (Shelba) Benson, Rose (Walt) Tyler, Charles (Sandy) Benson, and Ronald “Beaver” (Tracy) Benson; grandchildren: Heather Nelson, Joshua Gibson, Leland Lerssen, Matthew Boyer, Carl (Tosha) Lindell, Jr., Leo (Desteny) Lindell II, Brandon Boyer, Glenwood “Woody” (Pam) Boyer, Jr., Eric (Nikki) Boyer, Wendy (Brent) Gant, Mindy Boyer, James (Amanda) Boyer, Craig Boyer, and Hilary (Caleb) Sheets; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Rilee, Aaron, Brooklynn, Blake, Camren, Jaxon, Alanna, Aaron, Kyla, Aubrie, Makayla, Jadelynn, Jordan, Brennon, Wyatt, Brooklyn and Paige; also surviving are many dear nieces and nephews.



Visitation for Virginia will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Bro. Carl Wilson officiating.



Interment and final prayers will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.