Virginia Lee Boyer - The Independent-Journal: Obituaries

Virginia Lee Boyer

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:19 pm

Virginia Lee Boyer of Potosi, Missouri was born on July 21, 1931, a daughter to the late Lloyd Benson and the late Goldie (Lamar) Benson. On May 27, 1950, Virginia was united in marriage to Glen S. Boyer and they shared nearly fifty-seven years together. Virginia passed away on January 7, 2020 having reached eighty-eight years of age.

In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Glen S. Boyer; and five siblings: William “Bill” Benson, Verlin Benson, Connie Benson, Melvin Benson and Edward Benson.

Survivors include six children: Chris (Ray) Gibson, Tom (Sindy) Boyer, Glenwood (Linda) Boyer, Dennis (Lisa) Boyer, Tony (Angie) Boyer, and Alan Boyer; seven siblings: Ervin (Clara) Benson, Olan Benson, Gene (Rose) Benson, Lonnie (Shelba) Benson, Rose (Walt) Tyler, Charles (Sandy) Benson, and Ronald “Beaver” (Tracy) Benson; grandchildren: Heather Nelson, Joshua Gibson, Leland Lerssen, Matthew Boyer, Carl (Tosha) Lindell, Jr., Leo (Desteny) Lindell II, Brandon Boyer, Glenwood “Woody” (Pam) Boyer, Jr., Eric (Nikki) Boyer, Wendy (Brent) Gant, Mindy Boyer, James (Amanda) Boyer, Craig Boyer, and Hilary (Caleb) Sheets; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Rilee, Aaron, Brooklynn, Blake, Camren, Jaxon, Alanna, Aaron, Kyla, Aubrie, Makayla, Jadelynn, Jordan, Brennon, Wyatt, Brooklyn and Paige; also surviving are many dear nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Virginia will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 11, 2020, beginning at 9:00 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020, held in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Bro. Carl Wilson officiating.

Interment and final prayers will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.

Service Details

  Visitation

    When
    Friday, January 10th, 2020 5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Location
    DeClue Funeral Home
    Address
    301 E High Street
    Potosi, MO 63664
  Second Visitation

    When
    Saturday, January 11th, 2020 9:00am - 11:00am
    Location
    DeClue Funeral Home
    Address
    301 E High Street
    Potosi, MO 63664
  Service

    When
    Saturday, January 11th, 2020 11:00am
    Location
    DeClue Memorial Chapel
    Address
    301 E High Street
    Potosi, MO 63664
    Officiant
    Bro. Carl Wilson
  Interment

    Location
    Pleasant Hill Cemetery
    Address
    Potosi, MO

