Jeffrey Coleman

Jeffrey Wayne Coleman of Blackwell was born June 4, 1963 in Festus, a son to the late Joseph “Plug” and Marie Delores (Merseal) Coleman. Jeffrey departed this life Friday, December 20, 2019 have reached the age of 56 years.

Jeffrey is survived by siblings, Deborah Barker, Sharon Bourisaw and Karen Sigler with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In his lifetime, he enjoyed himself in a way most people only dream about. He will be missed by family and friends.