Barbara Lavina (Shelton) Culley of Potosi was born August 14, 1944 in Valley Park, a daughter to the late Paul and Francis Lucinda (Burton) Shelton. Barbara departed this life Monday, April 20, 2020 having reached the age of 75 years, 8 months and 6 days.
Barbara is survived by her life partner, Chris Boyer of Potosi; two daughters, Caralynn Ronchetto and husband Mike of Potosi, Tonya Belfield and husband Donnie of Dittmer; two sons, Lewis Culley of Dittmer, Keith Cully and wife Pam of Irondale; a brother, Ricky Shelton and wife Delores of Mountain Grove; ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Sally Dawson; brother, Robert “Boots” Shelton; granddaughter, Caitlyn Ronchetto and great granddaughter, Florense Uzetta.
Barbara was fun loving and always up for a day trip. She loved to go shopping and scour antique stores looking for collector items to proudly display in her home. She loved making crafts, tending to her beautiful flower garden and going to wineries. Most of all, she loved her family and her dogs with all her heart and the joyous memories they shared together will be treasured forever.
A graveside visitation was held Saturday, April 25th from 11 A.M.-1 P.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery in Old Mines.
A graveside service was held Saturday, April 25th at 1 P.M. at St. Joachim Cemetery with Father Tony Dattilo officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Justin Funk, Michael Ronchetto, Matt Ronchetto, Keith Culley Jr., Shayne Belfield, Tyler Belfield and Jase Belfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation or Serenity Hospice.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
