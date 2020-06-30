From February 11, 1960
OBITUARY
John Edward Callahan was born at Hulsey, Mo. Sept. 8, 1921 and departed this life at Bonne Terre Hospital Sunday, Jan. 24, 1960 at the age of 38 years, as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The son of Nancy Callahan and Henry Carter Callahan, who preceded him in death thirty years ago.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy (Cover) May 6, 1950 to this union two children were born. He leaves to mourn his passing: his wife, Dorothy, two sons, Walter Edward, George Leonard, two step sons, Raymond and Francis, his mother, Nancy Callahan of Potosi, one brother, Leonard of Potosi, three sisters, Mrs. Bertha Walls of Potosi, Mrs. Anna Lee Evans of Festus, Mrs. Mary Call of Festus, one uncle, Walter Callahan, two aunts, Mrs. J. E. Carter, and Mrs. Wm. Carter of Potosi, an uncle and aunt of Washington and one uncle in California.
Many other relatives and friends also mourn his passing.
Funeral services was held Jan. 26th at the Potosi Methodist Church. Burial in the Sunset Hills Cemetery. Funeral Home was in charge of burial. Rev. O. A. Bowers and O. D. Niswonger officiated.
