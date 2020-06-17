From February 5, 1970
Final Rites For
Jesse Wilkinson
Jesse William Wilkinson, oldest son of Adolph and Betty (Hart) Wilkinson of Rt. 1, Mineral Point, Missouri was born in Potosi, Missouri on September 8, 1947 and died at his parents home on January 26, 1970. He was 22 years of age at the time of his death.
He is survived by his parents, one sister, Martha, Mrs. Michael Miller of Afton, Missouri, two brothers, Norman Wilkinson and Wayne Wilkinson at the home, Rt. 1, Mineral Point. Also surviving are Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, other relatives and many friends. One brother preceded him in death.
Jesse was employed at the United Bumper Plating Inc., in St. Louis at the time of his sickness.
Services were conducted from the Hopewell Church of God, on Thursday, January 29, 1970, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Joe Gensler officiating. Burial was in the New Diggings Cemetery. Don Sparks Funeral Home was in charge of all the arrangements.
