From February 16, 1950
COL. J. M. HAWKINS, 79,
DIES AT IRONTON MONDAY
Col. Jesse M. Hawkins, retired post master of Ironton, died in St. Marys Hospital on Monday night from heart disease. He was a brother of Mrs. W. H. Russell of Caledonia Route 1 and an uncle of Mrs. John Hornsey of Potosi.
Col. Hawkins observed his 79th birthday on Feb. 6 while in the hospital. He was one of Ironton’s best loved and esteemed citizens. Aside from serving as post master of Ironton he served several terms as Circuit Clerk of Iron County.
Funeral services are being held this afternoon (Thursday) at 2 o’clock in Ironton.
