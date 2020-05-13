Mary Alice DeClue of Potosi passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 having reached the age of ninety years, one month and fifteen days. Mary was born on March 15, 1930 in Washington County, a daughter of the late Archie and Mary (Hildebrand) Winick.
Those who remain to mourn her passing include her son, Charles Dennis DeClue; four grandchildren, Lance DeClue and wife Jaimie, Sara Lawson and husband Clint, Katiya Pride and husband Thomas, Brad Mollett and wife Karen; eight great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Mary Winick; her beloved husband, Marvin DeClue; son Marvin “Randy” DeClue; a great granddaughter; seven siblings, Johnny Winick, Robert Winick, James Winick, Albert Winick, Edgar Winick, Lawrence Winick and Anna Pearl.
A graveside visitation was held Wednesday, May 6th at Furnace Creek Cemetery from 11 A.M. until the time of service. A graveside service began at 12 noon, held at Furnace Creek Cemetery.
Funeral services in care of DeClue Funeral Home.
