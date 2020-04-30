SUV INTO BELGRADE STATE BANK

On Wednesday afternoon, April 22nd, an S.U.V. ran through the stop sign on Hickory Street, across North Missouri Street and over the curb, through the fence and landscaping then into the Belgrade State Bank building. The young lady driving the Honda Pilot was not injured. The building was struck on the Northeastern corner of the ‘old building’ which was the Methodist Church for many years. The vehicle broke through the triple brick wall and collapsed the corner, exposing the interior of the Missouri Street entryway. The historic building sustained significant damage. Fortunately, the stained glass window in the brick wall did not break on impact. While the structure was damaged, luckily no one was injured. The Belgrade State Bank facility on North Missouri opened in October of 1986. The building was the home of the Potosi Methodist Church. The cornerstone reads 1903. The building was saved by way of a project championed by Harold Turner and Helmut Feller. The story goes that Feller bought the building and lived in it for a time, working on it now and then. As laws changed for banking in 1984 in Missouri, Belgrade State Bank had the opportunity to open in Potosi. Turner was ready to open a facility in Potosi and had previous dealings with Feller, thus the project came to be. Feller had put the building up for sale so Turner decided he wanted to save the historic structure and kept Helmut on as general contractor to finish the project.
