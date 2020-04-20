FSCB SUPPORTS SAYERS CENTER

Sonya White, Director of Sayers Senior Center on Lawrence Street, accepts a check from Don Thompson, President at First State Community Bank in Potosi. The donation is part of FSCB’s annual Impact Program that supports community organizations. Thompson said, “We’re pleased to support the Sayers Center. Now, more than ever, they are providing a vital need for our Seniors through their food service programs.”              (Submitted Photo)